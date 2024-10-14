Smuggling of largescale consignment of cigarettes prevented

On 9 October, the Coast Guard unit of the State Border Service in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan on the Caspian Sea found 85 packages on the water. They contained more than 111,000 boxes of various types of cigarettes worth about 330,000 manats. This is stated in the report of the State Border Service.

An investigation is underway, the State Border Service said in a statement on 14 October. No information is given as to where the smuggled cargo came from and who its owner is.