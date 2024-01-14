Snowfalls will continue until Monday morning
Last night, heavy snow fell throughout the territory of Azerbaijan.
On the morning of January 14, the height of the snow cover in Lyankaran reached 37 cm. in Yardymly - 35 cm. in Astara and Lerik - 30 cm. in Bilasuvar - 22 cm.
In low-lying areas, the snow height was not lower than 15 cm. In the mountains of the Greater Caucasus, the height of snow was 12-18 cm.
In Baku and Absheren, the height of the snow cover was 3-4 cm.
In the capital, the air temperature dropped to — 2 degrees during the day.
In low-lying areas on January 14, there were —2 frosts in the afternoon, and in mountainous areas — 8 —12.
In Baku, the snowfall will continue until Sunday evening, on the territory of the country - until Monday. The ice will remain on the foothills of the country on January 14-15-16, the weather forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology warn.
