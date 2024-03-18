Spring to come to Azerbaijan on 20 March at 7:00 a.m.
Spring season will enter Azerbaijan on 20 March at 07:06. This was reported by Shemakha Astrophysical Observatory named after N. Tusi.
The report says that the spring season in the northern hemisphere will last until 21 June. Spring will be replaced by summer at 00:50 on 21 June. At this time, the axis of Earth rotation makes the smallest angle to the Sun. This is the longest day of the year and the shortest night.
At the same time the duration of the day will be 15 hours, 3 minutes and 23 seconds, and the duration of the night will be 8 hours, 56 minutes and 37 seconds.
