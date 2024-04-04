Strong wind in Azerbaijan’s territory to weaken on April 4 evening

A strong north-western wind blows in the territory of Azerbaijan.

According to the country's Bureau of Hydro-meteorology, the wind strength in Baku and Absheron reaches 35 meters per second; in Naftalan – 22 m. s.; Geranboy – 27 m. s.; Terter – 22 m. s.; Ganja – 20 m. s.

According to the same source, the wind will weaken by the evening of April 4.