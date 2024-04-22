Sunny warm weather will continue on Tuesday
On April 23, warm weather without precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron. The northwest wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +14+18, during the day it will be +23+28 degrees. Short-term rains are expected in the regions of the country in some places, intense in some places, hail is possible. The wind is westerly, gusty.
The air temperature in the lowlands at night is +13+18, during the day it will be +25+30. In the mountains at night +8+13, during the day + 13+18.
22 April 2024 15:06
Social
22 April 2024, 20:26
In the annals of Azerbaijan's oil-rich history, the name Witold Zglenicki may not readily come to mind, yet his contributions to the burgeoning oil industry of the late 19th and early 20th centuries are profound and enduring. As the Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan recently commemorated his legacy on April 22 with the presentation of a book detailing his remarkable life, questions arise about why this towering figure remains largely overlooked in the streets and monuments of Baku.
22 April 2024, 16:29
The coast Guard of the State Border Service detained a boat in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea that violated the state border, the statement of the ministry on April 22.
22 April 2024, 16:17
Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, has been on a dry hunger strike for the fifth day in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, the PFPA told Turan after Hasanov called his colleagues from the pre-trial detention center today. Hasanov's voice sounded sluggish, the PPFA noted.
22 April 2024, 13:55
The working visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Moscow on April 22 marks a turning point in the development of geopolitical dynamics in the South Caucasus. Against the background of ongoing regional tensions and global changes, this visit highlights the deepening of ties between Azerbaijan and Russia, as evidenced by the discussions on strategic partnership and allied relations enshrined in the 2022 declaration signed by Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
