Sunny warm weather will continue on Tuesday

On April 23, warm weather without precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron. The northwest wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +14+18, during the day it will be +23+28 degrees. Short-term rains are expected in the regions of the country in some places, intense in some places, hail is possible. The wind is westerly, gusty.

The air temperature in the lowlands at night is +13+18, during the day it will be +25+30. In the mountains at night +8+13, during the day + 13+18.