Temperature Will Rise to +18°C on Sunday

On Sunday, November 24, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with occasional overcast skies. There will be fog and drizzle in some areas during the night and morning, and a brief possibility of rain during the day. A moderate southeast wind will blow, changing direction to northwest in the evening.

Air temperatures will be +10-13°C at night and +14-17°C during the day, reports the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology. In other regions of the country, mainly dry weather is expected. However, fog and drizzle are anticipated in some eastern regions during the night and morning, with stronger western wind during the day.

Temperatures in the regions will range from +5 to +10°C at night and +13 to +18°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be 0-4°C at night and +4 to +8°C during the day.