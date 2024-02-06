Ten students named “Azercell Scholars”
Azercell announced the winners of the "Student Scholarship 2024" program
The leading mobile operator officially welcomed the winners of the "Student Scholarship 2024" program. The ten students who successfully passed the three-stage selection process will be granted a monthly scholarship of 300 AZN throughout their bachelor studies. Also, Azercell will create other development opportunities for the winners.
It should be noted that the application period for the "Student Scholarship" program was announced in October of the previous year and extended for one month. During this period, Azercell's Human Capital Management department conducted program presentations across different regions of the country. The company representatives engaged with students and university staff in these regions, providing information about the program and addressing their questions.
This year, the scholarship program covered students in their final two years of bachelor's studies in the fields of information technology, cybersecurity, business analytics, data science, and marketing.
Over 600 students applied to participate in the program, with 100 meeting the initial requirements and advancing to the next selection stage. During the second selection stage, participants were assessed through various assignments. Students who successfully completed this stage were invited to face-to-face interviews.
It is worth noting that the "Student Scholarship" program has supported nearly 300 students from various universities across country since its inception in 2009.
Remaining committed to fostering the development of the next generation of ICT professionals, Azercell will continue its efforts to advance progress and innovation. ®
