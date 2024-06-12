The Azerbaijani national football team was headed by Fernando Santos

Fernando Santos, a 70-year-old Portuguese, has been appointed the new head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team. This was announced on June 12 at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan. Santos previously managed the national teams of Greece, Portugal and Poland. In 2016, he led the Portuguese national team to victory at the European Championship. The terms and conditions of the contract are not disclosed.

Previously, the Azerbaijani national team has already been coached by such celebrities as Brazilian Carlos Alberto, German Berti Vogts, Croat Robert Prosinecki. However, the national team was not particularly successful in achieving serious results in the qualifying tournaments of the World and European Championships.