The Azerbaijani national team lost to Slovakia with a score of 1:3

On October 14, the Azerbaijani national football team lost to Slovakia in a home match of the UEFA Nations League with a score of 1:3.

After 4 defeats in a row, the Azerbaijani national team is in last place in Group 1 of League C.

The Azerbaijani national team lost twice to Slovakia and once each to Sweden and Estonia.