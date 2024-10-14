The Azerbaijani national team lost to Slovakia with a score of 1:3
On October 14, the Azerbaijani national football team lost to Slovakia in a home match of the UEFA Nations League with a score of 1:3.
After 4 defeats in a row, the Azerbaijani national team is in last place in Group 1 of League C.
The Azerbaijani national team lost twice to Slovakia and once each to Sweden and Estonia.
-
- Photo sessions
- 14 October 2024 22:05
-
Social
-
- 14 October 2024, 15:53
The amount of fines for littering tobacco products and household waste in the environment is being raised. Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses regarding this issue have already passed the first reading in the Milli Majlis (National Assembly).
-
- 14 October 2024, 14:44
On October 15, light rain is expected in Baku and Absheron Peninsula in the evening. Northeast wind will change to the southeast. Nighttime temperatures will be +12 to +16°C, while daytime temperatures will reach +17 to +20°C. Humidity will be around 60-70% both day and night.
-
- 14 October 2024, 14:11
Bakcell, innovation and speed leader, is the partner of the INMerge Innovation Summit, the largest innovation summit in the region. Through this partnership, Bakcell will showcase its innovative technologies and AI-based solutions in Azerbaijan.
-
- 14 October 2024, 13:52
On 9 October, the Coast Guard unit of the State Border Service in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan on the Caspian Sea found 85 packages on the water. They contained more than 111,000 boxes of various types of cigarettes worth about 330,000 manats. This is stated in the report of the State Border Service.
Leave a review