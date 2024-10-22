The body of a deceased man has been recovered from a flooded tunnel in the Sabunchu district.
Second dead person found in Sabunchu tunnel (updated)
Another dead person was found in a flooded tunnel today in the Sabunchu district, in the area known as the "Sabunchu crossing".
The body of Abbasov Kochari Farman oglu, born in 1995, was handed over by rescuers to its intended destination, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.
An investigation has been launched by the Sabunchu Prosecutor's Office into the incident.
* * *
The body of a deceased man has been recovered from a flooded tunnel in the Sabunchu district.
Emergency responders extracted the body of Elnur Fazil oglu Shirinov, born in 1976, and handed it over to the relevant authorities, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
Leave a review
-
-
- Economics
- 22 October 2024 16:55
Social
-
- 22 October 2024, 14:49
The Innovation Week is organized at UNEC with the main partnership of Bakcell, an innovation and speed leader. On the first day of the event, Bakcell representatives participated in panel discussions on "Global Trends in Telecommunications: Bakcell's Innovative Products and Solutions" and "Staying Relevant in the Face of Big Changes in a Changing World."
-
- 22 October 2024, 13:57
A fire has broken out at an oil refinery in Nizami district of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has reported. Forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to the scene, and additional information will be provided, the Ministry said. Other details are not reported.
-
- 22 October 2024, 13:30
It will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron on Wednesday. In the morning there will be rains in a number of places. Wind will be north-west, which will change into south-east in the second half of the day.
-
As a result of heavy rains, a two-storey old private house on 156 Abdulla Shaig Street in Yasamal district of Baku collapsed. Emergency Situations Ministry forces evacuated K.Nuriyeva, born in 1957, from under the rubble, the MES reports.
2 comment
Акрам
2024-10-22
Что это такое каком веки живём а.уууу
Ruslan
2024-10-22
Приплыли как говориться позор что тут сказать бездарное управление приводит вот таким последствиям миллионы раз говорили что в Баку нужны новые дренажные системы канализационные системы но в стране бардак хаос в строительстве все пустили на самотек 21 век в Азербайджане проживает всего 10 миллионов человек это один большой город и не могут обеспечить граждан ни водой ни газом ни работой ничем практически во всех сферах сплошной бардак потому что во власти сидят те люди которые не решают проблемы страны а наоборот пришли чтоб воровать грабить и все плевать они хотели на проблемы потому что они сами создают эти проблемы ...