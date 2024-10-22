Second dead person found in Sabunchu tunnel (updated)

The body of a deceased man has been recovered from a flooded tunnel in the Sabunchu district.

Another dead person was found in a flooded tunnel today in the Sabunchu district, in the area known as the "Sabunchu crossing".

The body of Abbasov Kochari Farman oglu, born in 1995, was handed over by rescuers to its intended destination, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

An investigation has been launched by the Sabunchu Prosecutor's Office into the incident.

* * *

Emergency responders extracted the body of Elnur Fazil oglu Shirinov, born in 1976, and handed it over to the relevant authorities, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.