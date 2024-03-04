The certification of Islamic clerics has begun

The certification of religious figures working in places of worship of the Islamic religion has begun. The Attestation Commission was established by the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures (SCWRS).

The commission, along with representatives of the SCWRS, includes representatives of the Caucasus Muslim Board (CMB), as well as theological scholars. The certification is carried out in the administrative building of the CMD. 64 clergymen who have completed a five-year work cycle will be tested. The certification will complete on March 6.

According to the law on Freedom of religion, certification of religious figures performing services in places of worship and sanctuaries of the Islamic religion is held every five years.