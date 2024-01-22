The civil service and the Prosecutor's Office reported on measures to combat draft evasion
Last year, criminal cases were filed in Azerbaijan on 20 cases of draft evasion for active military service, a joint statement by the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.
Criminal cases based on the materials submitted by the civil service were initiated under the Articles 321.1 (evasion of military service) and 321.2 (evasion of military service in wartime) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
Six criminal cases have already been sent to the courts for consideration, while the preliminary investigation continues for the rest.
In addition, 125 people have now been placed at the disposal of the relevant departments and departments of the Civil Service for assignment to active military service.
