The death toll in the Binagadi district has reached 9 people (updated)

The death toll in the fire in the furniture shop has reached 8 people

According to rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on the evening of January 16, the body of the 9th victim was found were found in the debris in a Furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of the capital on January 15.

* * *

The death toll in the fire in the furniture shop has reached 8 people

The body of another victim was found in the debris at the site of yesterday's fire and explosion in a furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of the capital. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the total number of dead reached 8 people, 24 received various injuries and injuries. The rescue teams continue search works.