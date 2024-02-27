The director of the Mingachevir school was fired after distributing video footage on receiving bribes
After a video footage on receiving bribes from teachers by Azer Gaziyev, the director of Mingachevir School No. 4, has appeared on social network, Gaziyev was fired, the state agency for Preschool and General education reported Turan. In connection with the video footage, an appeal was also made to law enforcement agencies. Gaziyev himself was not available for comment.
