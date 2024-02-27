  • contact.az Contact
  The director of the Mingachevir school was fired after distributing video footage on receiving bribes
The director of the Mingachevir school was fired after distributing video footage on receiving bribes

The director of the Mingachevir school was fired after distributing video footage on receiving bribes

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The director of the Mingachevir school was fired after distributing video footage on receiving bribes

After a video footage on receiving bribes from teachers  by Azer Gaziyev, the director of Mingachevir School No. 4, has appeared  on social network, Gaziyev was fired, the state agency for Preschool and General education reported Turan. In connection with the video footage, an appeal was also made to law enforcement agencies. Gaziyev himself was not available for comment.

