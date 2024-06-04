The Hajj pilgrimage has begun

On June 4, in the morning, the first group of 180 pilgrims flew from Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj. The same number of pilgrims will fly out by a second plane during today, the Office of Muslims of the Caucasus (OMC) reported. This year, the acceptance of documents for Hajj in Azerbaijan began on February 2. The cost of the trip per person was $5,850. The visit will be organized only by air transport. The quota for Azerbaijan this year is 1,500 people. The last group of pilgrims will set off on June 10. Eid al-Adha, which is the final part of the Hajj, falls on June 16-17 this year.