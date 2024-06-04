The Hajj pilgrimage has begun
On June 4, in the morning, the first group of 180 pilgrims flew from Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj. The same number of pilgrims will fly out by a second plane during today, the Office of Muslims of the Caucasus (OMC) reported. This year, the acceptance of documents for Hajj in Azerbaijan began on February 2. The cost of the trip per person was $5,850. The visit will be organized only by air transport. The quota for Azerbaijan this year is 1,500 people. The last group of pilgrims will set off on June 10. Eid al-Adha, which is the final part of the Hajj, falls on June 16-17 this year.
- 4 June 2024, 16:56
Azerbaijan ranks second in the world for mortality from cardiovascular diseases, according to the latest report by "World Statistics." With 388 deaths per 100,000 people, Azerbaijan trails only Tajikistan, which has 389 deaths per 100,000 people. Other countries in the top ten include Uzbekistan (354 deaths), Ukraine (305 deaths), and Belarus (282 deaths). By comparison, Russia ranks 27th, Kazakhstan 35th, Iran 54th, and Turkey 117th. The countries with the lowest risk, including Japan, France, and South Korea, occupy the bottom places in this ranking.
- 4 June 2024, 15:45
Hot dry weather will continue in Baku and Absheron on June 5. The air temperature during the day will be +31+36 degrees. According to the weather forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology, precipitation will take place in several mountainous regions of the country. In the morning and evening there is fog in some places, the wind is easterly. In low-lying areas, the heat will increase and reach +33+38 degrees in the afternoon. It will be +16+21 in the mountains during the day.
- 3 June 2024, 20:44
Five repairmen died on June 3 after being poisoned by gas during work at the floating shipyard of the Zykh ship repair plant of the Caspian Shipping Company of Azerbaıjan. Two more sailors were hospitalized with a diagnosis of poisoning.
- 3 June 2024, 17:50
On June 3, Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL made its first flight on the Baku-Bucharest-Baku. Flights to the Romanian capital will be operated twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays, the airline's press service reports. The cost of round-trip tickets is 300 euros.
