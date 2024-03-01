The leadership of the Drug Treatment Center has been arrested

The head of the Republican Drug Treatment Center Elshan Mustafayev and his deputy Zamin Aliyev were arrested on charges of accepting bribes, a joint statement by the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

The investigation had reasonable suspicions that Mustafayev, appointed a year ago as the head of the Drug Treatment Center, and his deputy took bribes from people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction to place them for treatment in this institution. The illegal actions of these persons were revealed by operational and technical measures, they were detained red-handed. As a result of the searches, important documents and other material evidence in the case were seized.

They were brought to justice under Articles of the Criminal Code: 311.3.1 (taking a bribe by prior agreement of persons) and 311.3.2 (repeated taking a bribe.) A preventive measure in the form of arrest has been chosen in their regard.