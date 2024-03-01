The leadership of the Drug Treatment Center has been arrested
The leadership of the Drug Treatment Center has been arrested
The head of the Republican Drug Treatment Center Elshan Mustafayev and his deputy Zamin Aliyev were arrested on charges of accepting bribes, a joint statement by the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.
The investigation had reasonable suspicions that Mustafayev, appointed a year ago as the head of the Drug Treatment Center, and his deputy took bribes from people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction to place them for treatment in this institution. The illegal actions of these persons were revealed by operational and technical measures, they were detained red-handed. As a result of the searches, important documents and other material evidence in the case were seized.
They were brought to justice under Articles of the Criminal Code: 311.3.1 (taking a bribe by prior agreement of persons) and 311.3.2 (repeated taking a bribe.) A preventive measure in the form of arrest has been chosen in their regard.
Social
-
- 2 March 2024, 14:30
More than 1500 participants from Azerbaijan and Turkey engage in the competition Regional competitions of Robotex Turkiye, an annual robotics festival, started in Baku with the general sponsorship of Azercell. The opening ceremony was held with the participation of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to our country, Jahit Bagchi, the advisor to the president of Azercell, Okan Chimen, rector of Nakhchivan State University, Elbrus Isayev, director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, Ulker Sattarova, the president of the company Robotex Turkiye, Orhan Chevik, and other authorized persons.
-
- 2 March 2024, 12:26
On Sunday, March 3, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, cloudy at times, mostly without precipitation, and a moderate south-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +1 +5 °, during the day +7 +12°, the National Hydrometeorological Service.
-
- 2 March 2024, 10:49
In February, 514 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported. 28 infected died, and 513 people were cured. As of March 1, the number of active COVID-19 patients is 114 people. A special quarantine regime, introduced in March 2020, is still in force in Azerbaijan. The only limitation remains the closure of land borders with neighboring states.
-
In a recent address at the general meeting of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev sparked debate by proposing an alternative approach to addressing the plight of young scientists in Azerbaijan. Instead of providing housing, he suggested bolstering salaries to empower scientists to purchase homes and find motivation in their work. This statement comes against a backdrop of longstanding grievances within Azerbaijan's scientific community regarding inadequate financial support and housing provisions.
Leave a review