The man who killed five members of his family has been sent for treatment

The man who killed five members of his family has been sent for treatment

The man who killed five members of his family has been sent for treatment

On October 10, a verdict was read in the Serious Crimes Court for Ahmed Ahmedov, who killed five members of his family. Judge Sabina Mamedzade ruled that Ahmedov should be sent for compulsory treatment. Ahmedov was charged with intentional murder with particular cruelty, the murder of two or more persons, and the murder of a person in a helpless state. For these crimes, the guilty face life imprisonment or long-term incarceration.

It’s worth noting that on February 13 of this year, Ahmed Ahmedov (born in 1999) killed his father, mother, and young brother, and prior to that, his sister and her young daughter. Ahmed Ahmedov suffered from a mental disorder but was undergoing treatment.