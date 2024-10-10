The man who killed five members of his family has been sent for treatment
On October 10, a verdict was read in the Serious Crimes Court for Ahmed Ahmedov, who killed five members of his family. Judge Sabina Mamedzade ruled that Ahmedov should be sent for compulsory treatment. Ahmedov was charged with intentional murder with particular cruelty, the murder of two or more persons, and the murder of a person in a helpless state. For these crimes, the guilty face life imprisonment or long-term incarceration.
It’s worth noting that on February 13 of this year, Ahmed Ahmedov (born in 1999) killed his father, mother, and young brother, and prior to that, his sister and her young daughter. Ahmed Ahmedov suffered from a mental disorder but was undergoing treatment.
- Economics
- 10 October 2024 14:44
Social
- 10 October 2024, 13:20
As a result of border and operative-search activities in the sphere of ensuring security of the state border and combating illegal migration, 6 persons trying to violate the state border of Azerbaijan have been detained.
- 10 October 2024, 13:11
On 11 October, the weather will be changeable in the capital. Short-term precipitation is possible in the morning and evening. Wind is north-western, which will change to south-eastern in the afternoon. Air temperature during the day will be +20+24. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% during the day.
- 10 October 2024, 11:29
The leading mobile operator has been recognized by the prestigious Stevie International Business Awards in the categories of “Technical Innovation of the Year” and “Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year” “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been honored with two gold awards by Stevie International Business Awards (IBAs). Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator received recognition in the category of “Technical Innovation of the Year” for the introduction of “Aicell” - the country’s first AI-powered Virtual Assistant in the telecommunications market, offering services in Azerbaijani.
- 9 October 2024, 20:02
The selection process for judges in Azerbaijan may now consist of three stages: a test examination, a written examination, and an interview. This is reflected in the proposed amendments to the Law on "Courts and Judges," which was discussed at the Legal Policy and State Building Committee of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) on October 4.
