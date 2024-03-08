    • flag_AZ
The match between "Karabakh" and "Bayer" ended with a score of 2:2

On March 7, in the first match of the 1/8 final stage of the Europa League in Baku, "Qarabag" FC drew 2:2 with the German "Bayer" team.

The first half was dominated by "Karabakh".

In the 24th minute, Juninho's shot was blocked by Bayer's goalkeeper.

2 minutes later, Yasin Benzia, benefiting from Juninho's pass, scored a goal for the guests.

At the end of the first half, Juninho made a long raid from the center of the field and beat the goalkeeper and scored the second goal.

In the second half, the visitors took the initiative.

In the 71st minute, after a mistake by "Qarabag", Wirtz reduced the difference in the score.

In 90+2, after "Qarabag" passed to the penalty area, Shik equalized the score.

The return match will be held on March 14 in Germany.

