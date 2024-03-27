    • flag_AZ
  The Ministry of Internal Affairs Department seized 157 kg of drugs from illegal traffic in March
The Ministry of Internal Affairs Department seized 157 kg of drugs from illegal traffic in March

The Ministry of Internal Affairs Department seized 157 kg of drugs from illegal traffic in March

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The Ministry of Internal Affairs Department seized 157 kg of drugs from illegal traffic in March

As part of the fight against drug trafficking, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan have conducted about 30 operations codenamed "Narcolovushka" in various regions of the country since the beginning of March.  In total, 157 kg of drugs worth about 6 million manats on the black market were seized from illegal trafficking, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports. Employees of the main Drug control Department detained 28 people - 91 kg of marijuana enriched with psychotropic substances, 42 kg of heroin, 17 kg of methamphetamine, 7 kg of opium and other types of narcotic substances, 12 thousand 211 pieces of psychotropic drugs were seized from them.

The drugs were illegally imported from Iran and intended for sale in Azerbaijan. A criminal case has been opened in fact. A preventive measure in the form of arrest has been chosen in relation to the detainees. The Ministry of Internal Affairs Department seized 157 kg of drugs from illegal traffic in March.

