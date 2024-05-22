The number of tourists from Asian countries is growing in Azerbaijan

During January-April 2024, 726.4 thousand foreigners and stateless persons came to Azerbaijan from 174 countries. This is by 38.9% more than it was in the same period last year, the message of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. 28.8% of the arrivals came from Russia, 19% from Turkiye, 9.7% from Iran, 8.4% from India, 4.6% from Georgia.

At the same time, compared to the same period in 2023, the number of arrivals from China increased by 3.3 times, India – 2.4 times, Kazakhstan – 2.1 times, South Korea – 2 times, Saudi Arabia – 2 times, Bahrain - 2 times, Kyrgyzstan -1.9 times, the Philippines - 1.9 times, Oman - 1.9 times, Spain – 1.8 times, Iran – 1.6 times, Tajikistan - 1.6 times, Egypt – 1.5 times, Turkmenistan – 1.5 times, Kuwait – 1.5 times.

The number of arrivals from the Persian Gulf countries increased by 1.6 times and amounted to 121.9 thousand, the EU – by 35.6% (27.3 thousand), the CIS – by 30.3% (277.9 thousand). The number of Azerbaijani citizens who went abroad increased by 29.4% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 638.2 thousand. 43.8% more Azerbaijani citizens left for Iran than in January-April 2023, Turkiye – 27%, Georgia - 25.2%, Russia – 16.7%.

The largest number of Azerbaijani citizens left for Turkiye - 38.2%, followed by Russia – 21.7%, Georgia - 9.1%, Iran – 8.7%. other countries - 22.3%.