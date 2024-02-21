The Ordubad Historical and Cultural Reserve is being created.

President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on the creation of the Ordubad State Historical and Cultural Reserve. "The reserve is being created in order to protect the monuments located in the city of Ordubad, which are examples of the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan," the document says. Mosques, madrassas, baths, caravanserais, ancient residential quarters, and a medieval water supply system are mentioned among the historical monuments of the city.

By order of the President, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to determine and approve the boundaries and the protected area of the reserve within three months. The necessary expenses for the operation of the reserve will be financed from the budget of the Nakhichivan Autonomous Republic.