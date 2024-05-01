The temperature drop will continue

No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on May 2, the wind is north-westerly, gusty. The air temperature at night will be +13+16, during the day it will be +19+23 degrees. In the regions of the country, precipitation will be in some northern and western regions. There will be thunderstorms with hail in some places. In the morning and evening it is cloudy, the wind is easterly, gusty.

The air temperature in the lowlands is +11+16 at night, +23+28 degrees during the day. In the mountains +7+12, in the afternoon + 15+20 degrees.