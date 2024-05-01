The temperature drop will continue
No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on May 2, the wind is north-westerly, gusty. The air temperature at night will be +13+16, during the day it will be +19+23 degrees. In the regions of the country, precipitation will be in some northern and western regions. There will be thunderstorms with hail in some places. In the morning and evening it is cloudy, the wind is easterly, gusty.
The air temperature in the lowlands is +11+16 at night, +23+28 degrees during the day. In the mountains +7+12, in the afternoon + 15+20 degrees.
Three officials of the Republican Sanitary Quarantine Center have been brought to criminal responsibility, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan reported. During the operational search activities of the Main Anti-Corruption Department, the director of the Center, Saleh Novruzi, his deputy, Yadulla Balyshov, and the head of the laboratory, Tahir Veliyev, were detained.
Last night, two car hooligans staged a race in the city center. As a result, a chain accident occurred. Both car hooligans collided with the car they were overtaking. Next, three cars crashed into cars parked on the sidewalk. A total of 9 cars were wrecked.
Schoolchildren preparing for international Olympiads with the support of Azercell have earned 10 more medals From April 16th to 21st, 2024, a prestigious tournament in the field of computer science was held in the city of Shumen, Bulgaria. In this competition, schoolchildren preparing for international Olympiads in Computer Science within the framework of the partnership between "Azercell Telecom" LLC and the Ministry of Science and Education, have achieved successful results. Young talents participating in this competition online won a total of 10 medals, including 5 silver medals in the upper age group and 5 bronze medals in the lower age group.
The ongoing crackdown on journalists and activists in Azerbaijan reached a new peak yesterday with the detention of Anar Mammadli, chairman of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Education Center, on allegations of smuggling. This arrest is part of a broader pattern that has seen approximately 20 journalists and social activists detained under similar charges in recent months. These individuals and their supporters contest the accusations, attributing them to their professional activities and alleging political motivations.
