  • Tuesday, 15 October 2024
The Weather for Tuesday

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On October 15, light rain is expected in Baku and Absheron Peninsula in the evening. Northeast  wind will change to the southeast. Nighttime temperatures will be +12 to +16°C, while daytime temperatures will reach +17 to +20°C. Humidity will be around 60-70% both day and night.

In the regions of the country, rainfall with thunderstorms will continue,  intense in some areas. Winds will be moderate from the east. In the lowlands, daytime temperatures will range from +16 to +21°C, while in the mountains, it will be +10 to +15°C.

