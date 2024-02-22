The weather on Friday

Precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on February 23, sometimes intense. Fog in the morning and evening; the wind is northeast, moderate. The air temperature at night is +2+4, during the day it will be +4+6 degrees. There will also be precipitation in the regions of the country, and snow in mountainous areas. The wind is easterly.

The air temperature in the lowlands at night is + 2+6, during the day it will be +6+10 degrees. In the mountains at night - 3 - 8 frosts, in the daytime 0 - 3 below zero.