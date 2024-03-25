The  weather on March 26

The weather in Baku and Absheron will be windy in the coming days, precipitation is possible. There is fog in some places in the morning and evening. On Tuesday, the southwesterly wind will change to the northwesterly. The air temperature at night will be +3+6, during the day it will be +12+17 degrees.

Precipitations are expected in the regions of the country, intense in some places, and snow in mountainous areas. The wind is westerly, gusty. The air temperature in the lowlands is +2+7, during the day it will be +14+19 degrees. In the mountains at night -1-6 frost, in the daytime from -2 to +7 degrees.