The weather on March 26
The weather in Baku and Absheron will be windy in the coming days, precipitation is possible. There is fog in some places in the morning and evening. On Tuesday, the southwesterly wind will change to the northwesterly. The air temperature at night will be +3+6, during the day it will be +12+17 degrees.
Precipitations are expected in the regions of the country, intense in some places, and snow in mountainous areas. The wind is westerly, gusty. The air temperature in the lowlands is +2+7, during the day it will be +14+19 degrees. In the mountains at night -1-6 frost, in the daytime from -2 to +7 degrees.
-
-
- Want to say
- 25 March 2024 13:53
Social
-
- 25 March 2024, 18:04
On March 22, tragedy struck the heart of Moscow: a terrorist attack rocked the Crocus City Hall concert complex, killing 137 people. The incident, allegedly committed by persons of Tajik origin, has reignited a long-standing discussion about migration policy in Russia. Against the background of this horrific event, the Russian State Duma has proposed measures to limit the influx of migrants into the country, while voices in the media are calling for a reassessment of existing policies.
-
- 25 March 2024, 13:04
The Shamkir military Prosecutor's office received information that a serviceman of one of the military units of the Ministry of Defense, Private Bagirov Eljan Emin oglu, committed suicide by using firearms, the message of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan dated March 25.
-
- 23 March 2024, 16:07
Khadija Ismayilova, a well-known journalist and editor-in-chief of Toplum TV, was banned from traveling to Azerbaijan after meeting with an investigator from the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Baku on March 14. This event was covered by X. Ismailova in Turan.
-
The sister, lawyer and party colleague of the chairman of the Dashkesan organization of the PNFA, Sahib Mammadzade, told Turan about the circumstances of his detention and conviction for 4 months.
Leave a review