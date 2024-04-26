The weather on Saturday

On April 27, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be clear without precipitation; fog in some places in the morning and evening. The wind is south-easterly.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country. There is fog in mountainous and foothill areas. The wind is easterly. The daytime air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +32 degrees. In the mountains at night +12+17, in the afternoon it will be +18+23 degrees.