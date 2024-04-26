The weather on Saturday
On April 27, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be clear without precipitation; fog in some places in the morning and evening. The wind is south-easterly.
No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country. There is fog in mountainous and foothill areas. The wind is easterly. The daytime air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +32 degrees. In the mountains at night +12+17, in the afternoon it will be +18+23 degrees.
- 26 April 2024, 16:03
The Business Continuity test of Azercell's CMG project was conducted in the Alat Free Economic Zone. A real-time Business Continuity test of the CMG – Crisis Management Group of Azercell, which is a leading mobile operator in the country, was conducted in the Alat Free Economic Zone. For implementation of the first tests Azercell was partnering with Azercosmos, Aztelekom, and Baktelecom. During the simulation, a crisis was created by completely cutting off communication in the designated area. Technical teams from the regions arrived at the scene during the crisis drill, initiating efforts to restore communication. Initially, groups installed two mobile Base Stations in the area, providing 2G service to a limited number of subscribers using facilities of the national satellite. In the next stage, high-speed internet, 3G, and 4G networks were restored, and the area was equipped with 100-megabit Wi-Fi service. It's worth noting that in comparison to previous tests, the recovery time was reduced by half in this simulation test. All mentioned recovery operations were carried out by teams from the regions and the groups of experts specially trained by Azercell.
- 26 April 2024, 16:00
Recent developments in neighboring Georgia surrounding the re-submission of a draft law titled "on transparency of foreign influence," previously withdrawn amidst protests, have reignited discussions surrounding the regulation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and foreign funding in Azerbaijan.
- 26 April 2024, 07:08
The registration for the M360 Eurasia 2024, sponsored by Azercell, continues The GSMA M360 Eurasia conference, set to take place in Baku on May 15-16 with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and host sponsor “Azercell Telecom” LLC, promises to explore the most relevant topics shaping today's digital landscape.
- 25 April 2024, 17:42
Bakcell, the country's largest private telecoms company has announced a new brand identity. Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller shared the news with journalists at the press conference held at the Baku Convention Center on April 25, 2024.
