The Whale Model as an Indicator of Society's Ignorance

In the last two days, a "news" story appeared on TikTok about a whale spotted on Baku's seaside boulevard. The most "observant" users posted videos, commenting on the size of the animal. Later, other "witnesses" claimed it wasn't a whale, but a shark. Even later, a version emerged suggesting it was a submarine.

This absurdity continued until noon on November 11. It got to the point where a local TV channel sent a correspondent to the scene, who showed the "whale" and announced that specialists from Belgium had specifically come to Baku to investigate where this animal had come from. The "journalist" became so engrossed in the story that he began describing how the Belgians were cleaning the whale carcass and not allowing anyone near it.

After the public was allowed to approach the carcass, it became clear that it was a model, not a real animal. Some "experts" were quick to declare that this was a model of a blue whale, although in reality, it was a sperm whale.

No one has yet explained who placed this model on the seaside boulevard or for what purpose. However, the hype surrounding the whale carcass highlights the level of knowledge the population has today about nature in general and the fauna of the Caspian Sea in particular.