There is chance of precipitation on Tuesday

On June 11, in the morning and evening, short-term rains with thunderstorms are possible in Baku and Absheron, the wind is north-westerly, moderate. The air temperature during the day will be +27+32 degrees. In the regions of the country, intense precipitation with thunderstorms and hail will take place in mountainous and foothill areas.

There is fog in places in the morning and evening. The wind is easterly. The air temperature in the lowlands during the day will be +30+35, in the mountains +15+ 20 degrees.