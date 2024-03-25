'...There will be no one to provide them with jobs in Azerbaijan'

Police officers detain migrants at the Cherkizovo market when they were going to eat in a field kitchen organized by the All-Russian Public Organization" The Federation of Migrants of Russia". Moscow, 2009

On March 22, tragedy struck the heart of Moscow: a terrorist attack rocked the Crocus City Hall concert complex, killing 137 people. The incident, allegedly committed by persons of Tajik origin, has reignited a long-standing discussion about migration policy in Russia. Against the background of this horrific event, the Russian State Duma has proposed measures to limit the influx of migrants into the country, while voices in the media are calling for a reassessment of existing policies.

Official data from the Russian authorities indicate that about 18 million migrant workers from neighboring countries are currently registered in Russia. Moreover, the latest data indicate a reduction in migration flows: in 2023, there will be fewer per 100,000 people from Azerbaijan looking for work in Russia compared to previous years — a decrease of about 15 percent. This decrease may indicate concerns among potential migrants in light of the changing socio-political climate.

Observers warn that migrants, especially those who work illegally, may face increased attention and potential consequences after the terrorist attack in Moscow. Historical precedent, such as the aftermath of the bombings in Moscow in 1999, suggests that migrant communities often bear the brunt of society's negative reaction in times of crisis.

An example of this trend is Anar Guliyev, who has been working as a taxi driver in Moscow for a long time. He talks about noticeable changes in the behavior of clients, while some carefully study his biography and background. The subsequent decline in income prompted Guliyev to think about returning to Azerbaijan — this decision was influenced by both economic problems and a sense of anxiety over recent events.

Elman Nasirov, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations, recognizes in an interview with Turan the growing discourse in Russia in favor of tougher measures against migrants. The proposals range from language proficiency requirements to direct deportation, an indicator of the changing political landscape.

Despite these events, Nasirov expresses optimism about Azerbaijan's relations with Russia, stressing the importance of maintaining a strategic partnership. He argues that Azerbaijani migrants, who are mainly engaged in trade, have so far not posed significant security threats, an opinion shared by political commentator Zardusht Alizadeh.

Alizadeh suggests that any potential reprisals against migrants will primarily be directed against those who act outside the law. While acknowledging the possibility of deportation, he assures that such measures will not specifically concern Azerbaijanis, but rather are aimed at strengthening Russia's national security apparatus.

However, Alizadeh expresses concern about the consequences of mass deportation for the Azerbaijani economy. With limited job opportunities at home, returning migrants may find it difficult to reintegrate into society, a scenario that may exacerbate existing socio—economic problems: 'There will be no one to provide them with jobs in Azerbaijan'