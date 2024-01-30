Three people killed in collision between Kamaz truck and Zhiguli in Beylagan region

Last night, a Kamaz truck carrying construction materials lost control and collided with a Zhiguli car on a bridge near the village of Imamverdi in Beylagan region.

As a result, the Kamaz fell off the bridge and the Zhiguli was thrown off the road. The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Zhiguli were killed.

According to law enforcement officials, the Kamaz fell from the bridge and blocked traffic on the Baku-Goradiz railway. Measures are being taken to restore traffic. Law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation.