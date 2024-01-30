azertag.az
Three people killed in collision between Kamaz truck and Zhiguli in Beylagan region
Last night, a Kamaz truck carrying construction materials lost control and collided with a Zhiguli car on a bridge near the village of Imamverdi in Beylagan region.
As a result, the Kamaz fell off the bridge and the Zhiguli was thrown off the road. The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Zhiguli were killed.
According to law enforcement officials, the Kamaz fell from the bridge and blocked traffic on the Baku-Goradiz railway. Measures are being taken to restore traffic. Law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation.
- 30 January 2024 11:54
Social
- 31 January 2024, 14:50
Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has announced its membership in the United Nations Global Compact. The Global Compact, an initiative under the United Nations, aims to promote the social responsibility of businesses and encourage their adherence to sustainable development principles.
- 30 January 2024, 19:10
Two people have been arrested in the case of an explosion and fire in a furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of Baku.
- 30 January 2024, 18:14
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change. How? With the following:
- 30 January 2024, 15:22
Lawyers in Azerbaijan are raising concerns over what they claim is an informal directive instructing them not to enter into contracts with clients for less than 300 Manats. The alleged communication, conveyed through calls rather than written instructions, has left some legal practitioners uneasy about the implications for their professional autonomy.
