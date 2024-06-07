Three residents of Zagatala region contracted anthrax

Three residents of Faldarly village of Zagatala region were hospitalized at the Baku Clinical Medical Center with a diagnosis of anthrax, according to the department of public relations of the medical institution. The patients were placed in the department of infectious diseases. One of them has anthrax confirmed and treatment is continuing in accordance with medical protocol. Samples were taken from two others for laboratory tests at the Center for the Control of Particularly Dangerous Infections. The health of all three is assessed as moderate.