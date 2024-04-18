Tomorrow the weather in Baku will be +27, and in the central districts +30

According to forecasts of the Ministry of Ecology, on Friday, April 19, changeable weather without precipitation will be in Baku and Absheron. The wind is south-easterly, moderate. The air temperature at night is +12+16 degrees, during the day the air will warm up to +27 degrees.

Precipitation in the form of rain and hail will take place in a number of mountainous areas in the regions. There is fog in some places at night and in the morning; and the easterly wind.

The air temperature in the lowlands is +10+15 degrees at night, +25+30 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night + 5+ 10, in the daytime +18+23 degrees.