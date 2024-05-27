Tuesday in Baku will be up to +28

On May 28, the weather in Azerbaijan is expected to be predominantly without precipitation. According to the National Hydrometeorological Service, northwest wind will change to northeast wind in the afternoon. Air temperature will reach +13+18 at night and +23+28 during the day.

In most regions of Azerbaijan there will be no precipitation, in some mountainous and foothill regions there will be short-term showers, thunderstorms and hail. Fog in places, east wind is moderate.

In the lowlands at night +13+17, during the day +23+28. In the mountains at night +5+10, during the day +13+18--