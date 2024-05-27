Tuesday in Baku will be up to +28
On May 28, the weather in Azerbaijan is expected to be predominantly without precipitation. According to the National Hydrometeorological Service, northwest wind will change to northeast wind in the afternoon. Air temperature will reach +13+18 at night and +23+28 during the day.
In most regions of Azerbaijan there will be no precipitation, in some mountainous and foothill regions there will be short-term showers, thunderstorms and hail. Fog in places, east wind is moderate.
In the lowlands at night +13+17, during the day +23+28. In the mountains at night +5+10, during the day +13+18--
Social
-
The U.S. Embassy in Baku, in collaboration with American Councils for International Education, is proud to announce the EducationUSA Alumni Fair as an exceptional opportunity for high school and university students, as well as their parents, interested in pursuing education in the United States.
-
- 29 May 2024, 16:37
On May 30, no precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron; south-easterly wind, and the air temperature will rise to +31 degrees during the day. In the regions of the country, precipitation will take place in mountainous areas, and easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +28+33 degrees in the afternoon. In the mountains it will be + 7+12 at night, +14+19 during the day.
-
- 28 May 2024, 18:21
Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2024 is set to increase total expenditures by 2.94 billion manats, raising the projected budget to 39.71 billion manats, an 8% increase from the approved indicator, according to the Ministry of Finance. However, the amendments reveal a controversial reduction in social protection spending, sparking debate over the government's priorities.
-
- 28 May 2024, 12:55
Rescuers and emergency services are mobilising in the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region of Georgia. As a result of the rains, houses and roads are flooded, bridges and power lines damaged, and some settlements remain without electricity.
Leave a review