Two Iranians detained in the Caspian Sea with 20 kg of marijuana

The coast Guard of the State Border Service detained a boat in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea that violated the state border, the statement of the ministry on April 22.

There were two Iranian citizens in the boat - Mukhtar Abdi Yalji, born in 1991, and Ali Bahrami Mohammad, born in 2000. Before the arrest, they managed to throw 8 bags with 20.4 kg of marijuana into the sea. Operational search activities are ongoing.