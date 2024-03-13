Two policemen killed in Karabakh due to careless handling of weapons
Two policemen killed in Karabakh due to careless handling of weapons
Last night two police officers were killed as a result of careless handling of weapons in the liberated territories. This was reported to Turan by the press service of the Interior Ministry.
Officer Ramiz Ismayilov, born in 1982, and private Abid Mustafazade were fatally wounded due to firing of service weapons with carelessness. One of them died on the spot and the other died on the way to hospital. An investigation is underway, the report said.
The Interior Ministry does not clarify exactly where the incident took place or who opened fire.
Social
-
- 13 March 2024, 17:23
Recent events related to the detention and subsequent arrest of media employees in Azerbaijan have sparked heated debate, raising concerns about press freedom and the government's crackdown on dissent.
-
- 13 March 2024, 17:21
Osman Narimanoglu, the head of the site, who is being held in the Ganja pre-trial detention center demokratik.az, was imprisoned in a punishment cell for three days. According to his wife Arzu Rzayeva, the reason for the punishment is outrage at the lack of medical care for Osman's cellmate, whose health deteriorated sharply. Osman's imprisonment in a punishment cell threatens his health because he also has health problems, his wife noted.
-
- 13 March 2024, 16:29
Ruslan Izzyatli, a member of the “III Republic” Platform, who is in custody, needs urgent surgery due to cholelithiasis, his wife Gunel Manafly said. "After Ruslan's arrest, I consulted his doctor, who said that medicines would no longer help him, an urgent operation was needed. He may have an attack at any moment, so surgery is needed," Manafly said. She conveyed her concern to the Assistant Ombudswoman and blamed the state for the possible negative consequences of the disease on her husband's life and health.
-
- 13 March 2024, 14:13
On March 14, rain is possible at night and in the morning in Baku and Absheron. The southwesterly wind will increase during the day. The air temperature at night will be +4+7, during the day it will be + 8+12 degrees. There will be rains in some parts of the country. Fog in places at night and in the morning, and a strong wind in the eastern regions.
Leave a review