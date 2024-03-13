Two policemen killed in Karabakh due to careless handling of weapons

Last night two police officers were killed as a result of careless handling of weapons in the liberated territories. This was reported to Turan by the press service of the Interior Ministry.

Officer Ramiz Ismayilov, born in 1982, and private Abid Mustafazade were fatally wounded due to firing of service weapons with carelessness. One of them died on the spot and the other died on the way to hospital. An investigation is underway, the report said.

The Interior Ministry does not clarify exactly where the incident took place or who opened fire.