Warming on Thursday, precipitation to stop in Baku

On 9 May, Baku and Absheron will have changeable weather without precipitation. Wind will be south-western. Air temperature will be +12+15 at night and +19+24 during the day.

In the regions of the country the precipitation with thunderstorms will continue, snow will fall in some mountainous areas. Wind is eastern.

In the lowlands it will be +10+15 at night, +20+25 in the daytime. In the mountains at night +2+5, during the day +7+12.