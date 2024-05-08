Warming on Thursday, precipitation to stop in Baku
On 9 May, Baku and Absheron will have changeable weather without precipitation. Wind will be south-western. Air temperature will be +12+15 at night and +19+24 during the day.
In the regions of the country the precipitation with thunderstorms will continue, snow will fall in some mountainous areas. Wind is eastern.
In the lowlands it will be +10+15 at night, +20+25 in the daytime. In the mountains at night +2+5, during the day +7+12.
Police officers conducted an operation against a criminal group engaged in the manufacture of counterfeit alcohol and its sale, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Azerbaijan is poised to take a significant step forward in healthcare provision as it plans to incorporate the treatment of oncological diseases into its compulsory medical insurance scheme from next year.
- 8 May 2024, 16:48
The National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan will apply a color scale in forecasts of meteorological phenomena, representatives of this department announced at today's press conference. In particular, it is supposed to use 3 color scales - yellow, orange and red. A yellow scale will indicate a forecast of minor meteorological risks.
- 8 May 2024, 15:40
As Azerbaijan gears up for both parliamentary and municipal elections later this year, concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and the state of civil liberties are casting long shadows over the proceedings. These elections, set against a backdrop of governmental claims of reform and opposition allegations of manipulation, underscore a deepening tension in the country's democratic processes.
