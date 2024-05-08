    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
Warming on Thursday, precipitation to stop in Baku

Warming on Thursday, precipitation to stop in Baku

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Warming on Thursday, precipitation to stop in Baku

On 9 May, Baku and Absheron will have changeable weather without precipitation. Wind will be south-western. Air temperature will be +12+15 at night and +19+24 during the day.

In the regions of the country the precipitation with thunderstorms will continue, snow will fall in some mountainous areas. Wind is eastern.

In the lowlands it will be +10+15 at night, +20+25 in the daytime. In the mountains at night +2+5, during the day +7+12.

Leave a review

Social

Follow us on social networks

News Line