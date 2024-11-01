  • contact.az Contact
  Weather Deterioration Expected from the Evening of November 3
Weather Deterioration Expected from the Evening of November 3
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Weather Deterioration Expected from the Evening of November 3

After several days of warm weather, the weather will worsen starting from the evening of November 3, lasting until the evening of November 4. According to the National Hydrometeorology Center, during this period, air temperatures are expected to drop by 7-10 degrees.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, rain is  expected on the night of November 4,  and heavy rainfall in some areas.

In the regions of the country, intense precipitation is expected, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail; and snowfall  in the highland areas. Water level in the rivers is expected to increase and cause  brief flooding and mudslides.

