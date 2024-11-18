Weather Forecast for November 19

On Tuesday, the weather in Baku will remain cloudy, with rain expected in the morning and evening, locally heavy at times. The south-western wind will change to the north-western in the evening. The air temperature at night will range from +9 to +11°C, and during the day, it will be between +12 and +16°C. Humidity at night will be 70-80%, and during the day, it will range from 60-65%.

In the regions of the country, precipitation is expected in mountainous areas, where snow is likely. Rain will fall in some places. There will be fog, with an easterly wind. In the lowlands, the air temperature at night will be +4 to +8°C, and during the day, it will range from +14 to +18°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -5°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -2°C to +3°C.