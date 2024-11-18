Weather Forecast for November 19
On Tuesday, the weather in Baku will remain cloudy, with rain expected in the morning and evening, locally heavy at times. The south-western wind will change to the north-western in the evening. The air temperature at night will range from +9 to +11°C, and during the day, it will be between +12 and +16°C. Humidity at night will be 70-80%, and during the day, it will range from 60-65%.
In the regions of the country, precipitation is expected in mountainous areas, where snow is likely. Rain will fall in some places. There will be fog, with an easterly wind. In the lowlands, the air temperature at night will be +4 to +8°C, and during the day, it will range from +14 to +18°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -5°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -2°C to +3°C.
- 18 November 2024, 16:16
Following the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Baku (November 11-22), the date for municipal elections in Azerbaijan is expected to be announced.
- 16 November 2024, 13:30
On Sunday, 17 November, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula. At night and in the morning in some places there will be occasional rains. In the morning in some places of the peninsula short-term precipitation will be of heavy rainfall character. Occasionally strengthening north-west wind will weaken in the afternoon.
- 16 November 2024, 12:51
The incidence of thyroid cancer has sharply increased in Baku, endocrinologist Sadig Babirov stating a large number of such pathologies in children.
November 14 was World Diabetes Day. In Azerbaijan, it is intended that people suffering from diabetes receive free medications. According to a decision by the Cabinet of Ministers, these free medications are prescribed on a special form approved by the Ministry of Health. However, complaints persist about ongoing issues with the distribution of these free medications.
