Weather forecast for November 6
On Wednesday, in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, precipitation is expected at night, with moderate north-western winds. At night, the temperature will be between +6°C and +8°C, and during the day, it will reach +11°C to +14°C. Humidity will be 75-80% at night and 60-65% during the day.
In the country's regions, there will be occasional rain with thunderstorms, and snow in mountainous areas. Fog is expected in some areas, with western winds. In the lowlands, the temperature at night will be between +4°C and +8°C, and during the day, it will range from +10°C to +15°C. In the mountains, temperatures at night may drop to -5°C, and during the day, they will rise to +3°C.
- 5 November 2024 14:02
- 5 November 2024, 10:30
"Bakcell," innovation and speed leader, has partnered with "Birbank" to introduce the new "Birinci" pricing package.
- 4 November 2024, 21:54
Ahead of the COP29 climate conference, scheduled to be held in Baku from November 11-22, 160 Chinese-manufactured electric buses have been delivered to the city. According to official information, a bus depot equipped with all necessary devices and equipment for these buses has also been established. On November 2, President Ilham Aliyev inspected this depot.
- 4 November 2024, 15:29
On November 2-3, border guards at the "Geytapa" border unit, located on the Azerbaijan-Iran border, discovered and seized 16.2 kg of drugs, including marijuana, opium, and heroin. Operational search activities are ongoing regarding these incidents, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan reported on November 4.
- 4 November 2024, 14:26
On Tuesday, precipitation is expected in the capital is expected; the southeast wind change to a strong northwestern direction later in the day.
