Weather forecast for November 6

On Wednesday, in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, precipitation is expected at night, with moderate north-western winds. At night, the temperature will be between +6°C and +8°C, and during the day, it will reach +11°C to +14°C. Humidity will be 75-80% at night and 60-65% during the day.

In the country's regions, there will be occasional rain with thunderstorms, and snow in mountainous areas. Fog is expected in some areas, with western winds. In the lowlands, the temperature at night will be between +4°C and +8°C, and during the day, it will range from +10°C to +15°C. In the mountains, temperatures at night may drop to -5°C, and during the day, they will rise to +3°C.