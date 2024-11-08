Weather Forecast for November 9
On Saturday, rain with heavy showers in some areas is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. There will be fog in the morning and evening, and the wind will be from the northwest. The air temperature: at night +6°C to +10°C; in the daytime +12°C to +15°C. Humidity: 70-80% both at night and during the day. No rain is expected in regions of the country, but fog may occur in some areas, and eastern wind. Temperature in lowlands: at night +2°C to +7°C; in the daytime +14°C to +18°C. In the mountains the air temperature at night -3°C to -8°C; in the daytime 0°C to +5°C.
-
- Photo sessions
- 8 November 2024 14:14
-
Social
-
- 9 November 2024, 13:40
On Sunday, November 10, cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, with occasional overcast skies. Short-term rain showers are possible in some areas at night. The southeast wind will change to a northwest wind by evening. Air temperature at night will range from 8-11°C, and during the day, it will reach 13-17°C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.
-
- 9 November 2024, 12:20
A group of residents from the village of Boradigah in the Masally region has appealed to the country's leadership regarding the emergency state of the local school. In an appeal addressed to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, the residents highlight that the Nizami Ganjavi Secondary School No. 1 is in a dangerous condition that makes it unsuitable for conducting lessons.
-
- 8 November 2024, 15:34
November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in Azerbaijan. In 2020, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity through a 44-day war and a one-day military operation in 2023. Although a ceasefire declaration was signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia, a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan has yet to be signed, even four years later.
-
- 7 November 2024, 15:38
A 32-year-old man, who had threatened to jump off a bridge, blocked traffic on the airport road.
Leave a review