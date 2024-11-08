Weather Forecast for November 9

On Saturday, rain with heavy showers in some areas is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. There will be fog in the morning and evening, and the wind will be from the northwest. The air temperature: at night +6°C to +10°C; in the daytime +12°C to +15°C. Humidity: 70-80% both at night and during the day. No rain is expected in regions of the country, but fog may occur in some areas, and eastern wind. Temperature in lowlands: at night +2°C to +7°C; in the daytime +14°C to +18°C. In the mountains the air temperature at night -3°C to -8°C; in the daytime 0°C to +5°C.