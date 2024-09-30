Weather Forecast for October 1

On Tuesday, in the evening, light rain is possible in some areas of Absheron. The wind will be moderate and coming from the southeast. Nighttime temperatures will range from +11 to +16 degrees, while daytime temperatures will be between +23 and +26 degrees. Humidity will be 60-70% at night and 50-55% during the day.

In the regions of the country, precipitation is expected in mountainous areas, heavy rain in some places. Snow is expected in high-altitude regions. The wind will be moderate and coming from the east.

In lowland areas, nighttime temperatures will range from +9 to +14 degrees, while daytime temperatures will be between +22 and +27 degrees. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will be +3 to +8 degrees, and during the day, +10 to +15 degrees.