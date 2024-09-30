Weather Forecast for October 1
On Tuesday, in the evening, light rain is possible in some areas of Absheron. The wind will be moderate and coming from the southeast. Nighttime temperatures will range from +11 to +16 degrees, while daytime temperatures will be between +23 and +26 degrees. Humidity will be 60-70% at night and 50-55% during the day.
In the regions of the country, precipitation is expected in mountainous areas, heavy rain in some places. Snow is expected in high-altitude regions. The wind will be moderate and coming from the east.
In lowland areas, nighttime temperatures will range from +9 to +14 degrees, while daytime temperatures will be between +22 and +27 degrees. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will be +3 to +8 degrees, and during the day, +10 to +15 degrees.
30 September 2024, 15:43
On September 29, a joint operation by the State Security Service and the Border Service of Azerbaijan intercepted an attempt to deliver a large shipment of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan. A drone traveling from Iran toward Azerbaijan was spotted over the territory of the "Goradiz" border unit.
30 September 2024, 14:43
Today, on September 30, a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is being held in Strasbourg. The discussions are expected to continue until October 5. The session's agenda includes the detention and trial of Julian Assange and its impact on human rights, as well as discussions on propaganda and freedom of information in Europe. In June of this year, the case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was dismissed, and the U.S. authorities withdrew the extradition request. Assange was accused of espionage in the U.S. In 2019, British police detained him, and Assange admitted in a U.S. court that he had unlawfully obtained and disseminated classified information related to national security.
30 September 2024, 12:57
On 24, 26 and 27 September Azerbaijani border guards detained citizens of Algeria (3 persons) and Pakistan (19 persons) who tried to illegally cross the borders of Azerbaijan.
29 September 2024, 19:24
Azerbaijan is experiencing a troubling increase in cases of child abuse, prompting calls for stronger legal protections and enforcement. In just two days, two serious cases of child abuse have come to light, casting a shadow over the country's child protection system.
