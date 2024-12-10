Weather Forecast for Wednesday
On December 11, no precipitation is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. There will be a moderate southwest wind. The air temperature at night will be +6 to +8°C, and during the day, +9 to +12°C. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% during the day. No precipitation is expected across the country either. There may be local fog. A moderate west wind is expected.
In the lowlands, temperatures will range from +3 to +7°C at night and +8 to +13°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -3°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from +5 to +10°C.
On International Human Rights Day, prominent Azerbaijani activists Novella Jafaroglu, Mirvari Gahramanli, Arzu Abdullayeva, Hilal Mamedov, and Mehman Aliyev, director of the Turan news agency, gathered to discuss the worsening human rights situation in the country. The meeting focused on a concerning new wave of arrests targeting journalists associated with Meydan TV and civil society activists, reflecting what participants described as a significant decline in freedoms and expression in Azerbaijan.
World’s online cinemas are now available with “Kinon” from Azercell Starting from 10 December, Azercell is enhancing digital entertainment portfolio by expanding the “Kinon” application to include globally popular online cinemas such as Wink, Viju, and Premier. With this upgrade, “Kinon” now provides access to over 240 local and international channels, along with world-renowned online cinema platforms, all in one app:
Last week, human rights activist Rufat Safarov, six journalists collaborating with the online platform MeydanTV, and some of their relatives were arrested. Additionally, political commentator Azer Gasimli was detained. He is suspected of extortion, while the others are accused of smuggling.
During the filming of the movie Vətəndaş A in Lahij, a drone belonging to the Public Television crew crashed. Initially, the film's operator claimed the drone was shot down by Azerbaijani border guards. However, the producer later refuted this explanation, stating the drone collided with a cliff due to her error.
