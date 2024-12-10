  • contact.az Contact
Last update

(43 minutes ago)
Weather Forecast for Wednesday

On December 11, no precipitation is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. There will be a moderate southwest wind. The air temperature at night will be +6 to +8°C, and during the day, +9 to +12°C. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% during the day. No precipitation is expected across the country either. There may be local fog. A moderate west wind is expected.

In the lowlands, temperatures will range from +3 to +7°C at night and +8 to +13°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -3°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from +5 to +10°C.

