Weather forecasters about the weather in March

The news agency Turan
In March, the weather in Azerbaijan will be often changeable, the average monthly air temperature will be close to the climatic norm, and in some places exceed it, the message of the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology.

In the first days of March, the weather will be stable, mostly without precipitation, and a moderate south-easterly wind will blow. The average monthly temperature in Baku will be +6 +9 degrees. At night +2 +7 degrees, and during the day +7 + 12 degrees.. On some days it will be +15 +20 degrees. The amount of precipitation will also be close to the climatic norm (20-27 mm).

 

