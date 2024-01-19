Weather in Saturday

On January 20, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable with no precipitation.

Southwestern wind will be moderate.

Air temperature will range from +5 to +8 at night and from +8 to +12 during the day. There will also be no precipitation in the regions of the country, with gusty western winds.

Temperature in the lowlands ranges from +1 to +6 at night and from +10 to +15 during the day. In the mountains, the temperature drops to 0 to -5 at night and rises to +3 to +8 during the day.