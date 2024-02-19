Weather on 20 February

The weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron on Tuesday. Rain is expected by evening. Wind is south-eastern, which will change to north-western in the evening. Air temperature will be +1+3 at night and + 4+7 during the day.

In the regions of the country the precipitation in the form of snow will occur in some mountainous areas. Wind will be eastern, in some places foggy.

Air temperature will be 0+5 at night in the lowlands, while in the daytime it will be +6+11. In the mountains - 5-10 frost at night, 0-5 frost during the day.--