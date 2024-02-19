Weather on 20 February
The weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron on Tuesday. Rain is expected by evening. Wind is south-eastern, which will change to north-western in the evening. Air temperature will be +1+3 at night and + 4+7 during the day.
In the regions of the country the precipitation in the form of snow will occur in some mountainous areas. Wind will be eastern, in some places foggy.
Air temperature will be 0+5 at night in the lowlands, while in the daytime it will be +6+11. In the mountains - 5-10 frost at night, 0-5 frost during the day.--
- 20 February 2024, 11:28
A recent video circulating on social networks depicting a violent altercation involving a child has sparked outrage and raised concerns over the prevalence of bullying and violence among adolescents in Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the incident, aiming to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure justice for the victim.
- 19 February 2024, 16:59
Since 2023, Azerbaijan has been grappling with a persistent measles outbreak, a concerning public health issue that has resulted in fatalities among affected individuals. Recent reports indicate that the outbreak continues, with the most recent case reported on February 15, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by health authorities in the country.
- 19 February 2024, 16:09
On February 19, at 3:30 a.m., Azerbaijani border guards of the "Goytapa" detachment recorded a violation of the border by three unknown persons from Iran. After demanding to stop and firing into the air, the violators ran back. When examining the scene, the border guards found bundles of marijuana with a total weight of 15.6 kg. and 1,000 Methadone - 49 tablets. An investigation is is ongoing, the statement of the State City Service on Monday.
- 19 February 2024, 14:52
The leading mobile operator is expanding its service center network in Karabakh. "Azercell Telecom" LLC continues to contribute to the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories of the country. Thus, the company is pleased to announce the opening of the first mobile services center in Fuzuli.
