Weather on 23 October

It will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron on Wednesday. In the morning there will be rains in a number of places. Wind will be north-west, which will change into south-east in the second half of the day.

Air temperature will be +8+10 at night and +14+18 during the day. Humidity during the day and night 60-70 %.

In the regions of the country in some places there will be precipitation with thunderstorms. Snow will fall in the mountains.

In Lankaran-Astara zone there will be heavy rains. Wind is eastern. Air temperature in the lowlands at night +4+8, during the day it will be +14+18. In the mountains it will be -1-4 frost at night and -1 +4 during the day.