Weather on 23 October
It will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron on Wednesday. In the morning there will be rains in a number of places. Wind will be north-west, which will change into south-east in the second half of the day.
Air temperature will be +8+10 at night and +14+18 during the day. Humidity during the day and night 60-70 %.
In the regions of the country in some places there will be precipitation with thunderstorms. Snow will fall in the mountains.
In Lankaran-Astara zone there will be heavy rains. Wind is eastern. Air temperature in the lowlands at night +4+8, during the day it will be +14+18. In the mountains it will be -1-4 frost at night and -1 +4 during the day.
- 22 October 2024, 16:35
Another dead person was found in a flooded tunnel today in the Sabunchu district, in the area known as the "Sabunchu crossing".
- 22 October 2024, 14:49
The Innovation Week is organized at UNEC with the main partnership of Bakcell, an innovation and speed leader. On the first day of the event, Bakcell representatives participated in panel discussions on "Global Trends in Telecommunications: Bakcell's Innovative Products and Solutions" and "Staying Relevant in the Face of Big Changes in a Changing World."
- 22 October 2024, 13:57
A fire has broken out at an oil refinery in Nizami district of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has reported. Forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to the scene, and additional information will be provided, the Ministry said. Other details are not reported.
As a result of heavy rains, a two-storey old private house on 156 Abdulla Shaig Street in Yasamal district of Baku collapsed. Emergency Situations Ministry forces evacuated K.Nuriyeva, born in 1957, from under the rubble, the MES reports.
