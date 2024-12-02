  • contact.az Contact
  Tuesday, 3 December 2024
Weather on 3 December

The news agency Turan
There will be rainy weather in the capital on Tuesday. Wind is northeastern that will turn to southeastern.

Air temperature will be + 6+8 at night, while during the day it will be + 8+10. Humidity will be 80-85 %.

Precipitation will occur in some places across the country. Snow in the mountains. Fog in places, moderate east wind.

In the lowlands at night +2+6, during the day +7+12. In the mountains, up to -10 frost at night, 0-5 frost during the day.

