Weather on Friday

On 11 October, the weather will be changeable in the capital. Short-term precipitation is possible in the morning and evening. Wind is north-western, which will change to south-eastern in the afternoon.

Air temperature during the day will be +20+24. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% during the day.

In the regions of the country there will be rains with thunderstorms in some places, by evening precipitation will become intense. In the highlands it will snow. Fog at night and in the morning.

Wind is eastern, gusty. Air temperature in the daytime in the lowlands + 22+27, in the mountains +14+18.