Weather on Friday
On October 18, cloudy weather is expected in Baku; light rain is possible in the morning and evening. The wind will be northwestern and gusty. Daytime temperatures will range from +17 to +19 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 65-75%.
Rain is expected in the regions of the country, with some areas experiencing heavy precipitation. Snow may fall in the mountainous regions. The wind will be western and gusty. Daytime temperatures in the lowlands will be +16 to +19 degrees, while in the mountains, they will be +7 to +11 degrees during the day and +3 to +7 degrees at night.
Social
-
- 18 October 2024, 12:58
An armed incident occurred in Gabala region, as a result of which two people were killed and one injured.
-
- 18 October 2024, 12:31
Bakcell, an innovation and speed leader, has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). A memorandum was signed between Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller and Samir Mammadov, Country Manager of the UN Global Compact Network in Azerbaijan, to formalize this commitment.
-
- 18 October 2024, 10:56
Two people were killed and four others injured this morning as a result of an explosion in a flat in a five-storey building in Ganja.
-
- 17 October 2024, 20:09
The Ship Traffic Control Center of Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency has issued a warning to vessels in the Caspian Sea about potentially hazardous weather conditions due to strong winds.
Leave a review