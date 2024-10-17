Weather on Friday

On October 18, cloudy weather is expected in Baku; light rain is possible in the morning and evening. The wind will be northwestern and gusty. Daytime temperatures will range from +17 to +19 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 65-75%.

Rain is expected in the regions of the country, with some areas experiencing heavy precipitation. Snow may fall in the mountainous regions. The wind will be western and gusty. Daytime temperatures in the lowlands will be +16 to +19 degrees, while in the mountains, they will be +7 to +11 degrees during the day and +3 to +7 degrees at night.