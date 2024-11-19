Weather on November 20
On Wednesday, changeable weather is expected in the capital; light rain is possible in the morning and evening. The north-western wind will change to the north-eastern later. At night, the temperature will be +9°C to +11°C, and during the day, it will range from +12°C to +15°C. Humidity will be 70-80% both during the day and at night.
Across the country, there will be occasional precipitation in the morning and evening, with snow in the mountains. The wind will be eastern. In the lowlands, at night, temperatures will range from +2°C to +7°C, and during the day, from +13°C to +18°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -3°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from +3°C to +8°C.
- Politics
- 19 November 2024 15:24
Social
- 18 November 2024, 16:16
Following the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Baku (November 11-22), the date for municipal elections in Azerbaijan is expected to be announced.
- 18 November 2024, 14:20
On Tuesday, the weather in Baku will remain cloudy, with rain expected in the morning and evening, locally heavy at times. The south-western wind will change to the north-western in the evening. The air temperature at night will range from +9 to +11°C, and during the day, it will be between +12 and +16°C. Humidity at night will be 70-80%, and during the day, it will range from 60-65%.
- 16 November 2024, 13:30
On Sunday, 17 November, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula. At night and in the morning in some places there will be occasional rains. In the morning in some places of the peninsula short-term precipitation will be of heavy rainfall character. Occasionally strengthening north-west wind will weaken in the afternoon.
- 16 November 2024, 12:51
The incidence of thyroid cancer has sharply increased in Baku, endocrinologist Sadig Babirov stating a large number of such pathologies in children.
