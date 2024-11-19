Weather on November 20

On Wednesday, changeable weather is expected in the capital; light rain is possible in the morning and evening. The north-western wind will change to the north-eastern later. At night, the temperature will be +9°C to +11°C, and during the day, it will range from +12°C to +15°C. Humidity will be 70-80% both during the day and at night.

Across the country, there will be occasional precipitation in the morning and evening, with snow in the mountains. The wind will be eastern. In the lowlands, at night, temperatures will range from +2°C to +7°C, and during the day, from +13°C to +18°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -3°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from +3°C to +8°C.